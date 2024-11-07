CALGARY
    • Brad Marchand scores OT goal to lead Bruins to 4-3 victory over Flames

    Calgary Flames centre Nazem Kadri and Boston Bruins centre Tyler Johnson collide during the third period in Boston on Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Calgary Flames centre Nazem Kadri and Boston Bruins centre Tyler Johnson collide during the third period in Boston on Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    BOSTON -

    Brad Marchand scored a backhand off of his own rebound with 20 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Boston Bruins to a 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

    It was Marchand’s second OT winner of the season and redeemed a penalty he committed that led to a power-play goal during the opening minute of the third period.

    Hampus Lindholm, Pavel Zacha and Cole Koepke scored Boston's other goals, and David Pastrnak had two assists.

    Joonas Korpisalo stopped 34 shots for the Bruins.

    Calgary got goals from Tyson Barrie, Yegor Sharangovich and Nazem Kadri.

    The Flames trailed 3-1 going into the third period before Sharangovich scored with a man advantage and Kadri evened it at 9:55.

    Dustin Wolf made 34 saves for the Flames.

    Takeaways

    Flames: Calgary opened the season with four straight wins, but have won only three games in its past 10.

    Bruins: Korpisalo made his fifth start of the season in goal and is now 3-2.

    Key moment

    With a shootout looming, Boston’s Elias Lindholm forced a turnover along the boards that led to Marchand netting his fourth goal of the season and the Bruins' third overtime win.

    Key stat

    After hitting the post twice in regulation, Marchand recorded the 21st overtime game winner in his career.

    Up next

    The Flames wrap up a three-game trip at Buffalo on Saturday, the same day the Bruins conclude a two-game homestand against Ottawa.

