Bragg Creek issues warning after trio of cougar sightings

A Bragg Creek community group issued a warning on its Facebook page Sunday after a number of cougar sightings and encounters over the past week.

The Bragg Creek Wild Facebook page said there have been three new pet incidents, which it said occurred on Range Road 52 and close to Redwood Meadows, mainly in the morning and evening.

The first sightings, it added, were mainly in the Wintergreen area.

Because a cougar's home range is typically quite large, the warning covers the entire Bragg Creek area.

Residents are advised to carry bear spray, keep children close, and always walk your dog on a leash.

To prevent cougars from visiting your yard, keep garbage in a container with a tightly-fitting lid. Keep the perimeter of your house clear of thick or tall vegetation and install motion-activated security lights.

Cougar attacks on humans are rare but sometimes they may mistake a small child for a prey animal. Cougars also see domestic cats and dogs as easy prey, so keep your cats inside and bring dogs inside at night.

Llamas, sheep or goats should also be kept in a secure, covered shelter at night.