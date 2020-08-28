CALGARY -- Officials in Bragg Creek are asking Calgarians not to let the prospect of a long wait at a stop sign stop them from making the short trek to visit the hamlet just west of the city.

Bragg Creek and Area Chamber of Commerce president Kathleen Burk says reports on social media earlier this summer of long waits at the four-way stop sign at Highway 22 and Highway 758 were repeated on radio traffic reports, leading to fewer people visiting, and in turn, a dip in business.

"We're seeing less and less of a traffic problem and we don't want that to dissuade people from coming out and enjoying what we have to share with them. We've got world-class restaurants, unique, creative gift shops, we've got trails, mountain biking trails … we've got free parking."

Traffic backups are known to form, especially for vehicles heading west on Highway 22 toward Calgary but Burk said they haven't been seeing delays as often this year.

"I think the misconceptions that the four-way stop is always busy have possibly brought business down 50 to 60 per cent, it has had a devastating impact," she said.

"That's on top of (coronavirus). We're still out there with our doors open, ready and waiting, and I think if people didn't have the impression that they would certainly be held up at the four-way stop for 45 minutes, I think Bragg Creek would be overflowing with tourists and visitors and supporters.

"People are missing out on these glorious spots because they fear they'll be in traffic for an hour and we're not seeing that this year."