CALGARY -- A Calgary performer accustomed to singing while playing piano will soon record experimental music controlled by her brain.

Angie C is a recording artist and neuroscientist who will record the sounds working with TONTO, a synthesizer located at the National Music Centre at Studio Bell this weekend.

Data from a brainwave headset will control the sounds amplified by the synthesizer based upon her emotions.

Some funding for the experiment was granted by the Canada Council for the Arts.