Brainwave-controlled music latest sound to emanate from Studio Bell
Published Friday, October 16, 2020 11:49AM MDT Last Updated Friday, October 16, 2020 12:08PM MDT
Angie C stands in front of TONTO, an analog synthesizer that has been adapted for an experimental album recording session using brainwaves to make music (Instagram/ascoombes)
CALGARY -- A Calgary performer accustomed to singing while playing piano will soon record experimental music controlled by her brain.
Angie C is a recording artist and neuroscientist who will record the sounds working with TONTO, a synthesizer located at the National Music Centre at Studio Bell this weekend.
Data from a brainwave headset will control the sounds amplified by the synthesizer based upon her emotions.
Some funding for the experiment was granted by the Canada Council for the Arts.