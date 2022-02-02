Breakthrough in Alberta border blockade, lanes open in both directions

COUTTS, Alta. -

There has been a breakthrough to resolve the impasse at a protest blockade at the United States border in southern Alberta.

Chad Williamson, a lawyer representing truckers blocking access to the border crossing at Coutts, Alta., says they have spoken with Mounties and agreed to open some blocked lanes.

Trucks and other vehicles have begun clearing two lanes -- one going north and one going south.

Demonstrators began parking their vehicles and blocked the highway on Saturday in solidarity with similar events in Ottawa and countrywide -- to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and broader public health measures.

The tie-up has stranded travellers and cross-border truckers for days, compromising millions of dollars in trade and impeding access to basic goods and medical services for area residents.

Police tried to peacefully break up the demonstration yesterday, only to see demonstrators breach a nearby checkpoint.