Bridlewood resident in critical condition after carbon monoxide leak

A carbon monoxide leak sent one person to hospital in the southwest community of Bridlewood on Monday night.

A family living on Bridlewood Avenue S.W. called 911 just before 8 p.m.

Officials say the victims told dispatchers that they were exhibiting some unusual behaviour, so believed something was wrong.

As crews arrived, they noticed a carbon monoxide detector was going off, so they evacuated the home.

Three adults and a teenager were inside the home at the time.

One of those victims, who was in critical condition, had to be taken to Foothills Medical Centre. However, officials said it was likely the patient would need to be flown to Edmonton because Foothills does not have a hyperbaric chamber, which is used to treat carbon monoxide poisoning.

Another adult was taken to South Health Campus while the others were treated at the scene before being taken to another hospital in Calgary.

The Calgary Fire Department worked on ventilating the home and said they found very high levels of carbon monoxide inside – upwards of 2,000 parts per million.

Officials found the gas came from a vehicle that had been left running in the garage.

It had stopped running by the time crews arrived because the engine choked itself out.

Carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless and tasteless gas that is nearly impossible to detect without a proper alarm.

Exposure can cause headaches, dizziness and nausea while prolonged periods can lead to death.

Firefighters say the situation is an important reminder for all Calgarians to check their carbon monoxide detectors in their home or install them if they do not have them.

(With files from Bill Macfarlane)