Brief cool down starts Thursday with snowfall warnings possible west of Calgary

Wednesday will bring more melting in Calgary with a daytime high around 6 C – which is seasonal.

This will be the warmest temperature since last Tuesday, but this bump will be very brief.

A low-pressure system in northern Alberta is expected to intensify and slide further south on Wednesday and Thursday.

Snow is expected along the associated cold front and as that frontal system tracks southeast through Alberta early Thursday, there is the potential for instability and a return to upsloping flow west of Calgary.

Upsloping – air moving east to west against the leeward (east side) of the Rockies – can produce high-precipitation weather events, like last week’s snowfall.

For this incoming system, areas west of Calgary are likely to see higher accumulations over a short period of time – which may prompt weather warnings.

Accumulations in the foothills could measure between eight to 10 centimetres over a relatively short period of time, compared to the City of Calgary which is expecting light and scattered flurries Thursday and Friday and total accumulations of two to four centimetres.

The good news is the avalanche risk in the mountains has improved considerably.

A map showing avalanche risk in Alberta and B.C. (CTV News)

According to Avalanche Canada, on March 27, 2024, all of the mountain regions in Alberta and B.C. were assessed between a low and moderate risk as compared to the considerable to extreme ratings earlier in the month.

Calgary five-day forecast for March 27-31, 2024. (CTV News)

A strong ridge of high pressure will move across B.C. and into Alberta on Sunday – kicking off warming trend. By Monday and Tuesday daytime highs in Calgary are forecast to hit between 11 C and 13 C.