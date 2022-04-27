'Bringing us together': Calgary Flames getting tuned up for Stanley Cup playoff run

The Calgary Flames and Nashville Predators are two evenly matched teams who don't really like each other. That was evident in the Flames 5-4 overtime victory over the Predators on Tuesday night.

The two teams may very well face each other in the opening round of the NHL playoffs and if that's the case, we're in for a dandy.

Tuesday night's game had a little of everything -- big fights, big hits and big goals.

Flames forward Milan Lucic has played a lot of games in the NHL and he says he ranks this one right up there.

"I've got to say, I've player over a thousand games and that's probably Top 5 games that I've been a part of," he said.

"With the goals, the hits, the fights, the emotion, the crowd it was a great game to be a part of."

TKACHUK AT HIS PESTY BEST

Matthew Tkachuk had his fingerprints all over this game. He was getting under the Predators skin all game long and topped it off with the game tying goal with just 0.1 seconds left on the clock. Tkachuk and Lucic described the emotions they were going though on the play.

"It's just like what else cold possibly happen in this game," said Tkachuk.

"How much more can we get entertained?" said Lucic.

"I mean the game was like three hours. I think, like, everyone wanted to get out of there in the stands but it was good to get that one and then get it in overtime," said Tkachuk.

PLAYOFF PRIMER

How rough was it out there? Well the two teams combined for 74 hits. Eric Gudbranson scrapped with Tanner Jeannot and Lucic took down Mark Borowiecki. There was also a scrum after nearly every whistle.

Tkachuk says it was a good primer for the Flames.

"Lucic was saying after the game and everyone was thinking after what the game did for us. Bringing us together and at this time of the year that game did so much more than people would probably expect."

50TH WIN OF THE SEASON

Elias Lindholm sealed the comeback victory for the Flames, firing a puck past former Flame David Rittch, who had replaced the injured Jussi Sarros in overtime.

It was the 50th win of the season for the Flames and they got the approval from head coach Darryl Sutter.

"Hey I'm proud of our team. To have that kind of record and do what they've done it's a pretty good group," he said.

The Flames continue their road trip in Minnesota on Thursday night and then close out the regular season on Friday night in Winnipeg.