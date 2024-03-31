Broncos rally in third to deliver 4-3 defeat to Hurricanes in Swift Current

Conor Geekie scored the winning goal at 17:46 of the third period as the Broncos edged the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-3. Saturday night in a game played in Swift Current.

Josh Filmon, Connor Hvidston and Ryan McCleary also scored for the Broncos, who grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first round, best-of-seven series.

Sean Tschigerl, Hayden Pakkala and Leo Braillard scored for the Hurricanes. It was the team’s 11th straight post-season loss, dating back to the 2019 season.

The Hurricanes got on the board first, when Braillard scored 3:22 into the first.

Lethbridge dominated play in the second and had several great chances to double their lead, but they couldn’t put it past Bronco goaltender Reid Dyck.

Late in the second, Josh Filmon tied it at a goal apiece, but three minutes later, Sean Tshigerl scored to put the Hurricanes ahead 2-1 after two.

After an apparent goal by the Hurricanes was waived off, the Broncos tied it on a goal from Ryan McCleary, then took the lead on a goal from Connor Hvidston.

Geekie added an empty-netter with 2:14 remaining, which turned out to be the winner when Pakkala scored a late goal.

Swift Current outshot Lethbridge 36-32.

The series returns to Lethbridge Tuesday night for Game 3 in the best-of-seven series.

Puck drop Tuesday night is scheduled for 7 p.m.

With files from the Canadian Press