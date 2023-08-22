Brooks, Alta., man dead after assault inside apartment building

Authorities have launched a homicide investigation after a man died in hospital, three days after he was assaulted in a Brooks, Alta., apartment.

Brooks RCMP were called to the building at 5:20 p.m. on July 23.

The 41-year-old man was taken to hospital where he later died.

The RCMP homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact the Brooks RCMP at 403-794-4400.

