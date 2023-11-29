CALGARY
Calgary

    • Brooks Bandits come out on top in first-ever AJHL game played on the Siksika Nation

    A ceremonial face-off was held to celebrate the first AJHL regular-season game played at Deerfoot Sportsplex at Siksika Nation Wednesday night. (Photo: X@Brooks_Bandits/DaveWatling) A ceremonial face-off was held to celebrate the first AJHL regular-season game played at Deerfoot Sportsplex at Siksika Nation Wednesday night. (Photo: X@Brooks_Bandits/DaveWatling)

    Hockey history was made on the Siksika Nation Wednesday night.

    The first-ever regular season Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) game was held at the Deerfoot Sportsplex.

    The Calgary Canucks moved their home game to the Nation, to host the powerhouse Brooks Bandits.

    There were also DJ's, cultural performances and a shared meal.

    The game continues a relationship between the Canucks and Siksika.

    Brooks defeated the Calgary Canucks 6-1 Wednesday night. (Photo: X@Brooks_Bandits/DaveWatling)

    The Nation says events like this are an excellent catalyst for young athletes to further their hockey and educational journeys.

    The Bandits won 6-1, outshooting the Canucks 43-15 on the night.

    Luke Marshall, Caelan Fitzpatrick, Danylo Korzhyletskyi, Mirko Battazoni and Liam Fitzpatrick scored for Brooks, while Easton Hewson scored for Calgary.

    Next up for the Bandits is a Friday night contest against Spruce Grove.

    Next up for the Canucks is a Saturday night tilt against Bonnyville.

