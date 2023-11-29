Brooks Bandits come out on top in first-ever AJHL game played on the Siksika Nation

Hockey history was made on the Siksika Nation Wednesday night.

The first-ever regular season Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) game was held at the Deerfoot Sportsplex.

The Calgary Canucks moved their home game to the Nation, to host the powerhouse Brooks Bandits.

There were also DJ's, cultural performances and a shared meal.

The game continues a relationship between the Canucks and Siksika.

Brooks defeated the Calgary Canucks 6-1 Wednesday night. (Photo: X@Brooks_Bandits/DaveWatling)

The Nation says events like this are an excellent catalyst for young athletes to further their hockey and educational journeys.

The Bandits won 6-1, outshooting the Canucks 43-15 on the night.

Luke Marshall, Caelan Fitzpatrick, Danylo Korzhyletskyi, Mirko Battazoni and Liam Fitzpatrick scored for Brooks, while Easton Hewson scored for Calgary.

Thank you to the people and crew of the Deerfoot Sportsplex on Siksika Nation. What a night of great hockey and entertainment! The @BrooksBandits come away with a 6-1 win over the @Calgary_Canucks in this satellite game in @TheAJHL. @cjhlhockey #JuniorAhockey pic.twitter.com/iTBMnIprLG — Dave Watling Photography (@Dave__Watling) November 30, 2023

Next up for the Bandits is a Friday night contest against Spruce Grove.

Next up for the Canucks is a Saturday night tilt against Bonnyville.