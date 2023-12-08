'Brother, can you spare a dime?': Calgary transit fares to rise Jan. 1

Catching a ride on the CTrain will cost a bit more in 2024.

Calgary Transit announced Friday on social media that a one-time use fare valid for 90 minutes will increase to $3.70 on Jan. 1.

"CTRiders, to ensure our revenues keep pace with operating costs and city growth, our fares are increasing for 2024.

"For most customers, fares will go up about 10 cents per ride," it added on X, formerly Twitter.

In addition to the dime for a single-use, 90-minute fare, the youth fare will increase to $2.50 from $2.45.

An adult day pass will rise from $11.25 to $11.60, while a youth day pass goes up to $8.50 from $8.25.

An adult monthly pass rises from $112 to $115, while a youth monthly pass remains $82.

A weekend group day pass, goes from $15 to $16, while a regular seniors annual pass goes from $150 to $154.50.

The low income seniors annual transit pass rises from $30 to $31.

There's also a low income monthly pass that's determined by your income.

Leashed dogs are welcome and ride for free. Other animals can also ride, but must be in a carrier or cage.

All the fare increases take effect Jan.1.

