Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man whose body was found near an entrance to Westbrook Mall on Tuesday night and are looking for two people who may have information in the case.

Emergency crews were called to the 1100 block of 37 Street S.W. at about 10:40 p.m. for reports of a disturbance at a party at a home in the area.

Police found the body of a man in his 20s in the parking lot across the street from the residence and blocked off 37 Street S.W. from 10th to 14th avenues for several hours for the investigation.

One of the brothers of the deceased identified the victim as 26-year-old Darby Shade Soop of Calgary. The brother says Soop was not known to party and was a disciplined MMA fighter who was well-liked. The family is struggling to understand what happened.

Police believe an altercation that began in the home spilled out into the street and say bear spray was deployed during the incident. A number of people were taken into custody from the scene and police are now looking to speak to two individuals who may have more information about what happened.

Christian Whitebear, 25, is wanted on warrants for unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless driving, failing to attend court and operating a bicycle on transit property.

Whitebear is described as:

Indigenous

About 180 cm or 5’11” tall

86 Kg or 190 pounds

Black hair

Brown eyes

Matthew Crane-Watchmaker, 19, is wanted on warrants for failing to comply with probation and using an LRT without a valid pass.

Crane-Watchmaker is described as:

Indigenous

About 178 cm or 5’10” tall

64 Kg or 140 pounds

Black hair

Brown eyes

Has a tattoo on the side of his neck

No charges have been laid and an autopsy on the body is expected to take place in the next few days.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the police non-emergency number, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org