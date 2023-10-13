Bruce Springsteen reschedules postponed Calgary, Edmonton concerts to November 2024
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have rescheduled their postponed concerts in Calgary and Edmonton to fall 2024.
The Boss is scheduled to come back to Alberta in November 2024, with a show in Calgary at the Saddledome on Nov. 16 and Edmonton at Rogers Place on Nov. 19, according to a social media post from the band.
The shows were originally scheduled for November 2023. Springsteen announced he would be postponing the remainder of his 2023 concert appearances due to a peptic ulcer.
"Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support," Springsteen said on social media in late September. "I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year."
The band has six other rescheduled Canadian tour stops scheduled in 2024:
- Montreal, Oct. 31, 2024
- Toronto, Nov. 3, 6 and 9, 2024
- Winnipeg, Nov. 13, 2024
- Vancouver, Nov. 22, 2024
All tickets for the postponed shows will be valid for the new dates. Information for individual shows is available through Ticketmaster.