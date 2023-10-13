Bruce Springsteen reschedules postponed Calgary, Edmonton concerts to November 2024

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have rescheduled their postponed concerts in Calgary and Edmonton to fall 2024.

The Boss is scheduled to come back to Alberta in November 2024, with a show in Calgary at the Saddledome on Nov. 16 and Edmonton at Rogers Place on Nov. 19, according to a social media post from the band.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band's postponed Canadian tour dates have been rescheduled and announced for 2024:



Oct. 31, 2024 - Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell (rescheduled from Nov. 20, 2023)



Nov. 3, 2024 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena (rescheduled from Nov. 14,… pic.twitter.com/IZpy48CYY7 — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) October 13, 2023

The shows were originally scheduled for November 2023. Springsteen announced he would be postponing the remainder of his 2023 concert appearances due to a peptic ulcer.

"Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support," Springsteen said on social media in late September. "I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year."

(1/5) Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor's advice. pic.twitter.com/rMgZZsKcfo — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) September 27, 2023

The band has six other rescheduled Canadian tour stops scheduled in 2024:

Montreal, Oct. 31, 2024

Toronto, Nov. 3, 6 and 9, 2024

Winnipeg, Nov. 13, 2024

Vancouver, Nov. 22, 2024

All tickets for the postponed shows will be valid for the new dates. Information for individual shows is available through Ticketmaster.