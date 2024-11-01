CALGARY
Calgary

    • BTO returns to Calgary in April 2025 but this time the ‘T’ stands for Tal

    Canadian rock legend Randy Bachman sings a song with his Gretsch guitar, which was once stolen, after he was reunited with it during the Lost and Found Guitar Exchange Ceremony, Friday, July 1, 2022, at Canadian Embassy in Tokyo. Bachman's long-held dream came true Friday when he was reunited in Tokyo with a beloved guitar nearly a half-century after it was stolen from a Toronto hotel. Bachman, 78, a former member of The Guess Who, received the guitar from a Japanese musician who had bought it at a Tokyo store in 2014 without knowing its history. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Canadian rock legend Randy Bachman sings a song with his Gretsch guitar, which was once stolen, after he was reunited with it during the Lost and Found Guitar Exchange Ceremony, Friday, July 1, 2022, at Canadian Embassy in Tokyo. Bachman's long-held dream came true Friday when he was reunited in Tokyo with a beloved guitar nearly a half-century after it was stolen from a Toronto hotel. Bachman, 78, a former member of The Guess Who, received the guitar from a Japanese musician who had bought it at a Tokyo store in 2014 without knowing its history. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
    Share

    The iconic Prairie rockers Bachman-Turner Overdrive announced a spring 2025 cross-country tour Friday that includes two Calgary concerts, April 11 and 12, at the Grey Eagle Casino.

    They’ll also perform April 13 in Lethbridge and on April 9 in Grand Prairie.

    Founding band member Fred Turner, who retired from touring in 2018, won’t be part of the lineup, but Bachman’s son Tal will be.

    The band's original 1973 lineup included Randy and Fred, along with Robbie and Tim Bachman.

    The band will perform a selection of its classic hits, including “Taking Care of Business”, “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” and “Hey You,” as well as the hits of the Guess Who, which Bachman was also a member of.

    April Wine and the Headpins will open the show.

    "Years ago, BTO rocked Canada coast to coast, sharing the stage with acts like ZZ Top," said Bachman in a media release. “Now, we're excited to return, bringing along Canadian rock legends April Wine and Headpins. Get ready for a night of '70s classic rock that continues to dominate the airwaves. I'll be playing all the Guess Who and BTO hits with my band, BTO, and with April Wine and Headpins joining us, it's going to be an unforgettable evening. Crank up the hits! Canadian rock is back, and BTO is back!"

    Tickets go on sale Nov. 8.

    With files from The Canadian Press

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News