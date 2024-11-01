BTO returns to Calgary in April 2025 but this time the ‘T’ stands for Tal

The iconic Prairie rockers Bachman-Turner Overdrive announced a spring 2025 cross-country tour Friday that includes two Calgary concerts, April 11 and 12, at the Grey Eagle Casino.

They’ll also perform April 13 in Lethbridge and on April 9 in Grand Prairie.

Founding band member Fred Turner, who retired from touring in 2018, won’t be part of the lineup, but Bachman’s son Tal will be.

The band's original 1973 lineup included Randy and Fred, along with Robbie and Tim Bachman.

The band will perform a selection of its classic hits, including “Taking Care of Business”, “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” and “Hey You,” as well as the hits of the Guess Who, which Bachman was also a member of.

April Wine and the Headpins will open the show.

"Years ago, BTO rocked Canada coast to coast, sharing the stage with acts like ZZ Top," said Bachman in a media release. “Now, we're excited to return, bringing along Canadian rock legends April Wine and Headpins. Get ready for a night of '70s classic rock that continues to dominate the airwaves. I'll be playing all the Guess Who and BTO hits with my band, BTO, and with April Wine and Headpins joining us, it's going to be an unforgettable evening. Crank up the hits! Canadian rock is back, and BTO is back!"

Tickets go on sale Nov. 8.

With files from The Canadian Press