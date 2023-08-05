BUMP festival celebrates graffiti artists and launches its own beer

The BUMP Festival's own limited-edition beer, 'Meet Me in the City', brewed in collaboration with Establishment Brewing Company, will be available Saturday afternoon the Graffiti Jam in High Park, at 340 10 Ave. S.W. (Photo: X@yycbump) The BUMP Festival's own limited-edition beer, 'Meet Me in the City', brewed in collaboration with Establishment Brewing Company, will be available Saturday afternoon the Graffiti Jam in High Park, at 340 10 Ave. S.W. (Photo: X@yycbump)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina