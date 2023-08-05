BUMP festival celebrates graffiti artists and launches its own beer

There are lots of summer festivals in Calgary, but there's only one summer festival that brews its own beer.

The 2023 BUMP Festival kicks off Saturday at noon with a free party in the Beltline that features a celebration of graffiti art, live electronic music, a 3x3 basketball tournament, mini art market and the launch of its new beer, created in collaboration with Establishment Brewing Company.

The graffiti jam will feature six artists from across Canada who will spend the afternoon creating new work on the rooftop of High Park.

The limited-edition brew is called 'Meet Me in the City' and features a label designed by BUMP artist Matthew Springer that "captures the spirit of art and community, offering a unique taste that complements the festival's lively atmosphere," according to a release.

TOMORROW IS THE DAY! SPREAD THE WORD & BRING YOUR FRIENDS!



Our annual Graffiti Jam is coming back to High Park!

GRAFFITI 🎨- MUSIC🎶 - BEER🍺 - BASKETBALL🏀



Join us this Saturday for a celebration of community and creativity, and welcome our 2023 graffiti writers! pic.twitter.com/1Z6VKmdfDI — BUMP Festival (@yycbump) August 4, 2023

ROOFTOP PARK

High Park is a rooftop public park and event space. It's a 90,000 sq. foot space that's located on top of the City Centre Parkade at 340 10 Avenue S.W.

It recently just added three basketball half courts, some bleachers and lounge seating set around a rooftop fire pit, and AstroTurf lawn.

"Our events are all designed to foster a sense of community and bring our incredible city to life. High Park specifically is an interesting venue, sitting at the heart of the Beltline, able to support an event that brings art, music and sport together," said Ryan Tram, BUMP's festival and events manager.

"We’re lucky to have amazing artists from different disciplines come to this event and it’s really important to us as a festival to create an ecosystem that encourages folks to think about graffiti art as a crucial art form that really tells the story of our city in a unique way."

ANNOUNCING OUR OFFICIAL MURALISTS for the 6th year of our mighty mural festival! In 2023 we are immersed in the idea of PLAY. We have spent the past few years beautifying the city, bringing new ideas and using public art as a vehicle to change the way a city can think & dream. pic.twitter.com/j2ymUU8kyt — BUMP Festival (@yycbump) July 12, 2023

The BUMP Festival is on at a variety of venues in the Beltline through Aug. 26. For more information, go here.