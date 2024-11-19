CALGARY
Calgary

    • Bundle up and be safe! We can expect lots of cold and a fair bit of snow, too, this week

    The winter weather will continue all week, with on-and-off snow and temperatures continuing to drop.

    For Wednesday, expect freezing fog in the morning that will reduce visibility.

    Snow will arrive later in the day.

    This snowfall should be less significant than the last bout, with one to three centimetres expected.

    Another wave of snow will be back Thursday night and will carry through Saturday morning.

    It is a little early to tell snow amounts, but it looks like five to 10 centimetres.

    I will keep you posted as we get closer to Friday.

    Be prepared for even colder temperatures later this week.

