Bunting, Letang lead Pittsburgh Penguins in 6-2 win over Calgary Flames

    PITTSBURGH, Pa. -

    Michael Bunting and Kris Letang each scored a power-play goal and added two assists, as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Calgary Flames 6-2 on Saturday night.

    Philip Tomasino also scored on the power play as Pittsburgh has goals with the man advantage in six of its last eight games. Rickard Rakell equalled a season-long, three-game goal streak with his 10th of the season, while Anthony Beauvillier and Blake Lizotte also scored. Sidney Crosby extended a four-game point streak with an assist.

    Alex Nedeljkovic made 30 saves for his first win since Nov. 16 against San Jose.

    Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri added a goal and assist each in the third period for Calgary, which has allowed multiple power-play goals in an NHL-high six games this season. The Flames have won just three of 13 road games this season.

    Dan Vladar stopped 37 shots for Calgary.

    Takeaways

    Flames: Calgary equalled a season-long four-game losing streak. The Flames won four straight and five of six before their current skid.

    Penguins: Pittsburgh won three straight games for the first time this season. It's the Penguins’ first three-game win streak since a four-game run in April. Pittsburgh lost eight of 10 before its current streak.

    Key moment

    Calgary’s Martin Pospisil hit a post in the first five minutes of the game, but Nedeljkovic allowed Pittsburgh to pull away from there. He made a highlight-reel glove save on Rasmus Andersson later in the period and on the same penalty kill in the second period, denied a net-mouth scramble and made a sharp pad save without his stick.

    Key stat

    The Penguins are 33-2-1 in their last 36 games with three or more power-play goals. They scored three power-play goals for the first time since Jan. 24, 2023, against Florida.

    Up next

    The Penguins host Florida, while the Flames hosts Columbus on Tuesday.

