CALGARY
Calgary

    • Burned body found along rural road in Rocky View County, Alta.

    An RCMP vehicle is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock) An RCMP vehicle is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock)
    RCMP are investigating after human remains were found following a fire alongside a rural road in Rocky View County early Wednesday.

    At 1:35 a.m. on Sept. 11, police say a passing motorist reported a fire along Township Road 233 near Highway 791.

    Emergency crews extinguished the fire and discovered a dead body.

    Investigators believe the victim was targeted and there is no risk to the public, but they are looking for help to find out more about what happened.

    "RCMP is seeking assistance from anyone who may have dash camera footage and was in this area between 12:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. RCMP is also seeking to speak with anyone who has dash camera footage and was driving west or east between those times on Highway 560, west of the Glenmore and Stoney Trail overpass," police said in a news release.

    An autopsy is expected to be completed on Thursday.

