Byelection set to fill pair of Calgary Catholic school trustee vacancies

The Calgary Catholic School District is in need of two new voices on its Board of Trustees.

Needed are a trustee to represent wards 4 and 7 and a trustee to represent wards 11 and 12.

A byelection will be held to fill the vacancies.

"We look forward to the upcoming byelection and welcoming two new faces to the Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) Board of Trustees," said Shannon Cook, Board of Trustees chair.

"As elected officials, trustees are accountable to the community and the shareholders of Calgary Catholic. Trustees set strategic direction and oversee the governance of the school district.

"Our trustees commit to living their Catholic faith and partner with parents — children's primary educators — to ensure our students receive the best possible faith-filled learning opportunities."

Wards 4 and 7 are currently being covered between several other trustees.

Pamela Rath resigned as trustee for both wards in December 2022.

Wards 11 and 12 became vacant with the death of long-standing trustee Cathie Williams in July 2024.

Following the first vacancy, the decision was made to split up the work, rather than hold a byelection at that time.

But the second vacancy was one too many, according to the Education Act.

"While only one vacancy must legally be filled, the board has opted for two by-elections to ensure full representation in both constituencies," the school district says.

Dates and details

A release issued by the city on Thursday says candidate nominations are open now.

They run through Jan. 3, 2025, at noon.

Advance voting will take place on Jan. 24 and 25, 2025, and byelection day is Jan. 31, 2025.

Information regarding candidate eligibility and nomination can be found here.

Information regarding what a trustee does is available here.