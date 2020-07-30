CALGARY -- A Calgary man facing terrorism-related charges was granted bail Thursday morning.

Provincial court Judge Anne Brown granted bail during the hearing, which saw Hussein Sobhe Borhot, 34, appear over the phone from the Calgary Remand Centre.

Details from the hearing are protected under a publication ban.

Borhot will have to abide by a number of conditions, including:

Wearing a GPS-enabled ankle monitor 24/7;

Reporting to Airdrie RCMP within two business days of his release. After that he must report to RCMP as directed;

Notifying RCMP of any change of name, address or work;

Living where approved by RCMP who are supervising his release;

Remaining in Alberta, unless he has received written approval from court;

Being prohibited from applying for passport or travel document;

A ban on owning any firearms, ammunition or explosives;

And advising RCMP of any changes to his phone number.

According to RCMP officials, Borhot travelled to Syria between the spring of 2013 and 2014 where he allegedly joined and underwent training with the Islamic State (ISIS).

During Borhot's time in Syria, RCMP alleges he was involved in a kidnapping at either the direction of the ISIS or in association with the group.

Following an RCMP Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) investigation that spanned seven years, Borhot was arrested and charged with three counts of participating in the activity of a terrorist group and commission of an offence for a terrorist group

The case is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 14.

With files from CTV Calgary's Ina Sidhu