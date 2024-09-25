Calgarian Michael Harms makes successful debut with Cavalry FC

Cavalry right-back Michael Harms was born and raised in Calgary.

It's been a dream of the 18-year-old to one day play a regular-season game with his hometown team, Cavalry FC.

That dream came true last weekend.

When Fraser Aird went down, Harms got a tap on the shoulder and made his debut against York FC.

"It means everything to me," he said.

"To be able to play for my hometown club, like, I grew up here all of my life and to be able to do that and have it right in my hometown was just amazing."

Impressive debut

Head coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr. was impressed with Harms's debut.

"York is one of the better sides in the league," he said.

"I think even they looked at our team, going, 'They’ve got a bunch of changes here,' and, 'Let's go after him.'

"He took on one of the better attacking players in (Jorge) Guzman and I think he had him in his pocket and he rose to the occasion and I was delighted with him."

Wants more

Harms admits he was a little nervous before the game but settled down right away when he was on the pitch.

He says getting that taste of game action has left him wanting more.

"I'm hoping to," he said.

"I'll obviously keep working hard in training and everything and try to prove myself. I feel like I can be a valuable part of the team, so I'm hoping I can play.

"Of course, I've been ready and waiting all season, pretty much. Just waiting to take advantage of my opportunity and I think that's what it's about as a young player.

"You've got to be ready at all moments."

Chance to clinch

Cavalry thought they had clinched a playoff spot after beating York but the league made a mistake.

Forward Ali Musse says it would be nice to get it done this weekend against Vancouver.

"Of course," he said.

"We're a team that is very ambitious and we want to go for another trophy. Clinching a playoff spot is one step closer to winning another trophy."

Confident they'll be in the hunt

Wheeldon wants his team to be focused down the stretch.

"I've told the lads, 'Let's not go celebrating anything just yet,'" he said.

"We'll concentrate on the game in front of us. One game at a time, one win at a time and one point at a time, whatever it takes.

"But we'll certainly be in the conversation for a championship this year. That's how I feel."

Saturday's game against Vancouver is set for 5 p.m. at ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows.