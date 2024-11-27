Calgarian warns others after methanol poisoning blamed for tourist deaths abroad

A Calgary woman is warning others about the dangers of methanol poisoning, which is suspected of killing several tourists in Laos this month.

Ashley King's life changed forever when she was poisoned by methanol at a bar in Bali in 2011.

On the last day of her vacation, she went to a bar recommended by her travel book, but her drinks were tainted with methanol.

She nearly died and was left blind.

"It's the hardest thing I've ever had to go through in my life—losing my eyesight," she said.

Police in Laos have now detained eight staff from a hostel after six tourists from Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States died of suspected methanol poisoning.

The liquid is sometimes added to liquor because it is less expensive, but a small amount can be deadly.

King is devastated that this is still a problem in many countries.

"I'm fortunate enough that I was hospitalized in New Zealand and I'm able to be here to tell my story today, but there are many other people who don't have that option because they are not here anymore," she said.

She said getting medical attention quickly saved her life.

Her symptoms didn't start for 36 hours, and it can be longer than that.

"Up to 72 hours even, so that's why it's a scary one; you might think you're feeling OK initially," said Noureen Fazal, pharmacy manager at Nolan Community Pharmacy and Travel Clinic.

She said symptoms are similar to being very drunk and can include blurry vision and trouble breathing.

"When you're travelling somewhere new, know where your closest hospital is and any emergency contact numbers," she said.

The Canadian government updated its travel advisory for Laos on Nov. 20, including a warning about spiked food and drinks.

Travel experts recommend always checking these advisories before you leave and being vigilant about what you consume.

"Make sure when you purchase alcohol, it's in a sealed bottle or cans from a reputable shop," said Onanta Forbes, travel expert.

King now advises others to choose only canned drinks or alcohol sold at duty-free shops but says she did choose a reputable bar.

She said if the Canadian government had a travel warning for Bali about tainted drinks in 2011 or if she had heard about methanol poisoning back then, her trip might have ended very differently.

The 32-year-old is now doing what she can to warn others by creating a play and podcast about her experience.

"It's an example of a case of methanol poisoning, how it presented in me and how I had to overcome this unbelievable change in my life because of something that shouldn't be happening, period," she said.

King said since sharing her story, she has heard from families all over the world who have been impacted by methanol poisoning.

"I want people to be able to feel safe when they travel, people to be able to enjoy a drink on vacation and not be worried about something like this happening to them or their loved one," she said.

You can learn more about King's play and podcast at https://www.insideouttheatre.com/static-a-party-girls-memoir.