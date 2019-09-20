Around 300 people gathered outside Calgary’s city hall Friday to demand governments do more to prevent climate change.

“When you see your citizens and your constituents rising up on the streets and demanding action on something, you’d have to be ignorant as a politician to ignore that and act like it’s not a problem,” said Chase Cardinal, one of the event organizers.

The demonstration was organized by Fridays for Future, drawing its inspiration from Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

She originally began staging weekly climate change protests in her home town and has since become internationally known, recently addressing the United Nations.

Archie Sarjeant says he grew up in Calgary but hasn’t seen enough discussion about climate change until now.

“I think it’s becoming an incredibly important voting issue,” said the 30-year-old while holding a placard asking politicians to explain their position on climate change.

“And if we keep going this way maybe we’ll achieve actual change.”

Protestors were joined by Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, who was in Calgary to promote her plan for more public transportation, including increasing train service around the country.

She also said a Green Party government would eliminate the production of combustion-powered vehicles by 2030.

“The need to transition away from fossil fuels, I know I say that in the heart of fossil fuel territory, but Calgarians and Albertans will benefit from this transition as much as every other Canadian,” said May.

Cardinal says he hopes this rally, and similar ones held around the world on the same day, attract the attention of politicians.

“Everyone recognizes climate change now but just because they recognize it, doesn’t mean they’re making it a priority that adequately handles what is happening and how to mitigate the effects of climate change,” he said.