Calgarians continue to show support for Gaudreau family

Calgary Flames general manager Craig Conroy still hasn't come to terms with the tragic deaths of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew.

Like many, he's gone through anger and sadness, but he's also remembering the good times.

Conroy says it still hasn't really sunk in.

"In reality, you wish it wasn't true," he said.

"You're kind of deep down somewhere where you wish this wasn't true, but you know it is."

Big role in Gaudreau coming to Calgary

Conroy had a deep connection with Gaudreau and his family.

He played a key role in getting him to sign with the Flames out of Boston College.

But Conroy says there were times he didn't know if it would happen.

He's glad Flames fans got to see Gaudreau for nearly a decade.

"Building that relationship and then to finally get him signed and bring him back to Calgary and then to be able to have him for nine special years," he said.

"We grew, he grew and our friendship grew over that time, too, and (he was) just a real good friend of mine."

Memorial continues to grow

The memorial is now being moved to the lawn beside the steps in front of the Saddledome but each day, it continues to grow.

Conroy is amazed at how big it has gotten, but he's not surprised and says it means a lot to the Gaudreau family.

This was a post sent by Gaudreau's wife Meredith:

"Thank you Calgary, this is amazing. But I'm not surprised. The best people ever."

"It's amazing," Conroy said.

"I mean, I've been here since Day 1 when I came out and it was a small little thing in the middle. ... The way it's grown and to come out each day and seeing people come down and the support and love they have for the Gaudreau family, it's what makes Calgary special."

Giving a helping hand

Fans like Lindsay Hamilton are trying to help out in any way they can.

Hamilton is an artist and she was doing a live painting of Gaudreau in front of the Saddledome.

She says she hopes to help the family.

"I have grown up in Calgary and have always been a huge Flames fan and just, obviously, the circumstances, feeling very inspired coming down here," she said.

"Hopefully going to end up finishing the painting today and hopefully raise some money and donate it to the GoFundMe page for his brother's wife."