Calgarians eager to get on board with clean energy initiatives, city says

Calgary is leading the way in the number of applications for a provincial program aimed at helping homeowners make energy efficient upgrades to their homes.

The Clean Energy Improvement Program (CEIP) was launched in January and the city says it received 240 applications – more than any other municipality in Alberta.

CEIP offers financing of up to 100 per cent of project costs associated with energy efficiency or renewable energy home improvements, up to a maximum of $50,000 per property.

Repayment of the money is made through property tax bills, but there is always an option to repay it in full at any time, without penalty.

The first intake round, which took place on Jan. 31, has resulted in an estimated $370,000 of financing to participants.

"Currently under construction are nine solar PV projects, 11 HVAC and water heating improvements, eight window, door, or insulation improvements, and the program's first air source heat pump," the city said in a statement.

"The average financing requested per home through the program is just over $21,500."

However, in order to keep up with demand, officials say they've decided to break up the rest of the available applications into a number of rounds, limited at 150 each.

"This provides greater certainty to CEIP-qualified contractors on when they can expect increased demand for their services; and homeowners can apply in the round that best suits their renovation plan," said Carlee Beaver, Calgary's CEIP program manager.

The next phase of applications will be accepted beginning July 26 and the third round will be available in November. Fourth and fifth rounds will be opened next year, but depends on funding availability.

(Supplied/The City of Calgary)

Beaver says she expected to see those 150 application spots filled within 48 hours of each one opening.

"We encourage applicants to prepare for their application in advance, and apply the morning that their desired round opens," Beaver said.

The CEIP does not apply retroactively – an application needs to be submitted before any work begins on a project, but it can work with other financing and rebate programs, such as the federal government's Greener Homes grant.

Up to $15 million in financing is available for Calgary homeowners during this initial launch of the CEIP.