CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgarians encouraged to 'join forces, for our forces' in veterans' walk

    A poppy rests on a veteran's grave stone at a military cemetery following a Remembrance Day service in Calgary, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh A poppy rests on a veteran's grave stone at a military cemetery following a Remembrance Day service in Calgary, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    Share

    Calgarians are invited to join in the seventh annual Canadian walk for veterans at the South Glenmore Park pathway on Sunday.

    As host of the event, the True Patriot Love Foundation hopes everyone will take the time to express their gratitude to serving members, veterans and their families.

    “The walk also provides an opportunity to learn more about the mental and physical challenges faced by those who serve our country, and to recognize the sacrifices they and their families make on behalf of Canadians,” said the foundation in a news release.

    A veteran's recovery journey is a fitting theme for this year’s walk, as the foundation says their mission is to support veterans, serving members of the forces, and their families at every stage.

    “Whether that’s funding rehabilitation and mental health programs, post-service employment programs, or summer camps for their children,” said chief executive officer, and member of the Royal Victorian Order, Nick Booth.

    Money raised will support organizations including the City of Calgary Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron.

    “Each location decides how they want to distribute the funds they raise, whether it’s a charity in their community, or supporting veterans’ recovery journey and Team Canada at the Invictus Games,” said Booth.

    For those who would like to support Canadian veterans but can’t attend one of the 14 walks, including the one in Calgary, can register to a virtual walk.

    “It’s all of our responsibility to give back to the people who have given everything to their country,” said Booth.

    To memorialize this year’s walk, a coin has been produced by veteran owned Sharkz Coins of Esquimalt, B.C., and one will be given to everyone who registers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario man who almost fell for text scam issues warning to others

    An Ontario man thought he got some good news when he received a text message offering a $30 gift for being a loyal Giant Tiger customer. 'I do go to that store so I clicked on the link and it said it was a customer appreciation award they were going to give people,' Mark Martin, of Simcoe, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    • Man dies after industrial accident at Ontario Place

      A man has died following an industrial accident at Ontario Place. Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the shuttered amusement park at around 9:37 a.m. Reports indicated that a person was injured by construction equipment, police said.

    • Ontario man who almost fell for text scam issues warning to others

      An Ontario man thought he got some good news when he received a text message offering a $30 gift for being a loyal Giant Tiger customer. 'I do go to that store so I clicked on the link and it said it was a customer appreciation award they were going to give people,' Mark Martin, of Simcoe, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News