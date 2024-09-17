Calgarians encouraged to 'join forces, for our forces' in veterans' walk

Calgarians are invited to join in the seventh annual Canadian walk for veterans at the South Glenmore Park pathway on Sunday.

As host of the event, the True Patriot Love Foundation hopes everyone will take the time to express their gratitude to serving members, veterans and their families.

“The walk also provides an opportunity to learn more about the mental and physical challenges faced by those who serve our country, and to recognize the sacrifices they and their families make on behalf of Canadians,” said the foundation in a news release.

A veteran's recovery journey is a fitting theme for this year’s walk, as the foundation says their mission is to support veterans, serving members of the forces, and their families at every stage.

“Whether that’s funding rehabilitation and mental health programs, post-service employment programs, or summer camps for their children,” said chief executive officer, and member of the Royal Victorian Order, Nick Booth.

Money raised will support organizations including the City of Calgary Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron.

“Each location decides how they want to distribute the funds they raise, whether it’s a charity in their community, or supporting veterans’ recovery journey and Team Canada at the Invictus Games,” said Booth.

For those who would like to support Canadian veterans but can’t attend one of the 14 walks, including the one in Calgary, can register to a virtual walk.

“It’s all of our responsibility to give back to the people who have given everything to their country,” said Booth.

To memorialize this year’s walk, a coin has been produced by veteran owned Sharkz Coins of Esquimalt, B.C., and one will be given to everyone who registers.