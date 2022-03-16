Calgarians feeling the financial pinch as inflation reaches 5.7 per cent

Gas and food prices are heading up, making it difficult for many in the city of Calgary to make ends meet. Gas and food prices are heading up, making it difficult for many in the city of Calgary to make ends meet.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Why? Why? Why?' Ukraine's Mariupol descends into despair

Each airstrike and shell that relentlessly pounds Mariupol -- about one a minute at times -- drives home the curse of a geography that has put the city squarely in the path of Russia's domination of Ukraine. This southern seaport of 430,000 has become a symbol of Russian President Vladimir Putin's drive to crush democratic Ukraine.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina