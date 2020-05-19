CALGARY -- Calgarians did "quite well" at social distancing over the May long weekend, earning a C+ overall because there's still work to be done, Calgary Emergency Management Agency Chief Tom Sampson said during a regular COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon.

"I'm reminded of those report cards I had, it's a good mark but we could have done better," he said.

"I'm proud of the work we did overall, I think it's good, but more effort is required."

There were a total of 77 complaints made of people failing to follow social-distancing guidelines or using playground equipment that is closed, however no tickets were handed out. There were 135 warnings issued, however, and five tickets for people having open alcohol in parks.

The city's joint business inspection task force received 43 complaints over the weekend, and inspections found 107 businesses in compliance with public health orders, however 13 were given warnings for not adhering to social distancing.

Two massage businesses were ticketed and ordered to close. Massage services will be allowed to open in the second phase of the economic relaunch and a date hasn't been set.

Social distancing has also improved at skateboard parks in the city, said Sampson, to the point officials are no longer considering closing them.

The state of local emergency that was enacted in March has again been renewed for another week.

Four city-owned golf courses have begun operating, which saw 4,198 people tee off. And another 5,820 tee times are booked in the coming weeks.

Sampson said golfers were "excellent" at social distancing while playing, meaning courses will remain open.

The update comes as businesses in Alberta have begun reopening as part of the relaunch of the province's economy, which began May 14.

The reopening of bars, restaurants, pubs and cafes, along with hair salons and barbershops in Calgary and Brooks, however, is being delayed until May 25 — a date Mayor Naheed Nenshi said will likely not change.

"Our best understanding from the province is that it's not an aspirational date, so unless something really horrible happens in the next few days, that is the date you will actually see restaurants and hair salons opening," he said.

The maximum size for outdoor gatherings was increased to 50 people on Friday, while indoor gatherings continue to be capped at 15 people.

An outbreak at the Cascades Recovery recycling facility meant blue cart material collected last week was sent to the city's landfill and Sampson said that will likely happen again this week as Cascades is now at 50 per cent capacity.

Albertans should remain at least two metres away from other people while in public and should wear a mask when that isn't possible.