Calgarians getting ready for another round of water restrictions

Long before any water restrictions, the Harveys were preparing for a drought year.

"Through the spring, we were able to collect thousands of litres of rainwater, so that kept us going," Paul Harvey said.

This Bowness family was able to keep its massive garden healthy during almost two months of limited water this summer.

So when news broke Wednesday of more usage rules, there wasn't any panic.

"It was going to happen sooner or later. Had to be fixed eventually. So why not now?" Harvey said.

The latest round of feeder main repairs will be focused on 16 weak spots — the largest along a strip of 33rd Avenue N.W. near the Harveys' home.

Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions will return on Aug. 26.

That means no sprinklers or garden hoses and all residents and businesses — even those nowhere near the feeder main — will be asked to voluntarily curb their indoor water use by 25 per cent.

Some nearby businesses want to be compensated for their trouble.

The area's city councillor tells CTV News that will be discussed at city hall but wouldn't make any promises.

A colleague had more to say.

"We are a young city and you look around the world and this doesn't seem to be happening. So what is happening underground?" said Sonya Sharp, councillor for Ward 1.

Some say once these repairs wrap, a deep dive is needed into Calgary's aging infrastructure.

"In general, we have a huge infrastructure deficit. Our infrastructure is way behind in its maintenance and updating. It's underfunded. And so I'm not surprised there are more problems," said Mike Martens with the Independent Contractors and Businesses Association

Martens is taking the same glass-half-full approach as the Harveys and hoping the headache now will mean a clear mind later.

"We're going to hear a lot more about this in the future and for the most part, that's a good thing," he said.