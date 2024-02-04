Calgarians go for a spin to raise funds and awareness for mitochondrial disease

Calgarians were pedaling for a good cause Saturday.

Mito-spin is a cross-country challenge put on by MitoCanada.

Here in Calgary, people participated in up to five spin classes at the MNP Community and Sport Centre to raise money and awareness for mitochondrial disease which impacts one in every 4,000 Canadians.

“Mitochondrial are like the engines in our cells that, or the batteries in our cells that produce the energy that are required for our cells to thrive – and that’s what powers our cells and organs and allows us to live,” said Blaine Penny, of MitoCanada.

Mitospin aims to raise more than $100,000 which will directly support Canadians affected by mitochondrial disease.