CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgarians go for a spin to raise funds and awareness for mitochondrial disease

    Share

    Calgarians were pedaling for a good cause Saturday.

    Mito-spin is a cross-country challenge put on by MitoCanada.

    Here in Calgary, people participated in up to five spin classes at the MNP Community and Sport Centre to raise money and awareness for mitochondrial disease which impacts one in every 4,000 Canadians.

    “Mitochondrial are like the engines in our cells that, or the batteries in our cells that produce the energy that are required for our cells to thrive – and that’s what powers our cells and organs and allows us to live,” said Blaine Penny, of MitoCanada.

    Mitospin aims to raise more than $100,000 which will directly support Canadians affected by mitochondrial disease.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News