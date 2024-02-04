Calgarians go for a spin to raise funds and awareness for mitochondrial disease
Calgarians were pedaling for a good cause Saturday.
Mito-spin is a cross-country challenge put on by MitoCanada.
Here in Calgary, people participated in up to five spin classes at the MNP Community and Sport Centre to raise money and awareness for mitochondrial disease which impacts one in every 4,000 Canadians.
“Mitochondrial are like the engines in our cells that, or the batteries in our cells that produce the energy that are required for our cells to thrive – and that’s what powers our cells and organs and allows us to live,” said Blaine Penny, of MitoCanada.
Mitospin aims to raise more than $100,000 which will directly support Canadians affected by mitochondrial disease.
Ottawa couple out $13k after scammer posing as TD Bank steals credit card info
An Ottawa couple is reeling after a scam phone call from who they thought was a representative from TD Bank cost them $13,000.
Flight Centre fights hundreds of fake sites, as bogus booking costs B.C. man $2,280
Flight Centre says it has had more than 200 fraudulent listings taken down so far, the search results having appeared in online searches for “Flight Centre” across Canada.
Heavy snowfall continues in the Maritimes; delays, closures and cancellations piling up
As large amounts of snow continue to batter the Maritimes from the slow moving weather system on Sunday, the list of closures and delays is also growing.
Justin Bieber takes the ice, grabs the spotlight at NHL All-Star Weekend
Justin Bieber was one of the big stars of NHL All-Star Weekend, performing at a party he threw early in the week and actually getting on the ice prior to the 3-on-3 tournament Saturday.
Entering the job market during a recession can leave lasting scars on a workers' career and earnings: report
Getting your first job during a recession can have a long-lasting effect on young workers trying to break into the labour market, with earnings impacts persisting for years, according to a report from TD economists.
How Donald Trump went from a diminished ex-president to the GOP's dominant front-runner
The story of how Donald Trump became his party's likely nominee for a third straight presidential election is a reminder that there was an opening -- however brief -- when the GOP could have moved beyond him but didn't.
Federal government extends foreign buyer ban on Canadian homes to 2027
The federal government will continue to ban foreign nationals from buying homes in Canada for another two years as housing affordability concerns continue to trouble cities across the country.
After new U.S. strikes hitting Yemen, Iran issues a warning about suspected spy ships in the Mideast
Iran issued a warning Sunday to the U.S. over potentially targeting two cargo ships in the Mideast long suspected of serving as forwarding operating bases for Iranian commandos. The warning came just after the U.S. and the United Kingdom launched a massive airstrike campaign against Yemen's Houthi rebels.
Spotlight on London, Ont. as world junior hockey sex assault case goes to court
The southwestern Ontario city of London will be under a spotlight Monday as a high-profile, multi-year probe into allegations of sexual assault involving players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team makes its way to court.
