Calgarians help Afghan refugees resettle

A four-year-old Afghan refugee at the Calgary Catholic Immigration Society watches her mom looks for messages from family still hiding from the Taliban in Kabul A four-year-old Afghan refugee at the Calgary Catholic Immigration Society watches her mom looks for messages from family still hiding from the Taliban in Kabul

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Federal Election 2021: 27 ridings to watch and why they're important

CTVNews.ca has compiled profiles of 27 of the more compelling races in what could be a nail-biter of a federal election on Sept. 20. There are some that garner notable interest because of the implications they may have for the region, the broader momentum a party is picking up, or because of the big names on the ballot.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon