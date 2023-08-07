Calgarians mark Heritage Day by learning about Alberta’s culture, history

Many Calgarians are spending Heritage Day with their loved ones, learning about the province’s culture and history.

HERITAGE PARK

Hundreds made their way to Heritage Park to take a step back in time and watch history come to life.

“There’s no better place for Heritage Day than Heritage Park,” said Dominic Terry, strategic communications manager for the historical village.

In addition to the park’s regular programming, there was traditional Indigenous drum and dance performances by a group called Wataga.

“Our Indigenous friends were here long before anybody else and have a special role to play when you talk about the culture and heritage of Alberta, so we’re really happy that they can join us,” Terry said.

Kids could also take part in a contest where they fill out a special passport by visiting different areas of the park.

Heritage Park celebrates Heritage Day in Calgary

Terry says the goal is to encourage people of all ages to know our history.

“To know your history is to lean into things that make us good and to try and learn from the things we probably didn’t do so well in the past,” he said.

“We don’t just tell the story of 1910 after the railway came through in the town centre, but in the settlement, we tell the Indigenous story, on the railway, we tell different types of stories for the black community. So, this is a great place to come to be able to see that whole story at the same time.”

OLYMPIC PLAZA

Over at Olympic Plaza, the Calgary Folk Arts Council held its annual Heritage Day Festival.

It featured 34 multicultural performances, ethnic foods and unique handicrafts.

Alexander Kalesnikoff, president of the Calgary Folk Arts Council, says he hopes people learn and better understand each other after this event.

“It helps to erase some of racism, some of the hatred, some of the prejudice that goes towards other people, other religions,” he said.

This is the event’s 44th year.