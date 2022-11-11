Calgarians pay their respects to Canada's fallen and veterans who serve

Military members, along with their families and members of the public, gathered at several locations in Calgary on Friday to honour the sacrifices of thousands of Canadians in global conflicts.

"Our veterans pay the ultimate sacrifice to protect us," said Brian Desjardins, executive director of Calgary's The Hangar Flight Museum, one of the locations holding a service. "I am heartfelt and humbled by the sacrifices of so many. Let's not forget the courage of those who continue to serve and protect us today – we should remember them every day of the year.

"There is no soldier that is unwounded."

This the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that a general service, open to the public, has been offered in Calgary.

Richard Gotfried, Calgary-Fish Creek MLA, also attended the ceremony on behalf of Premier Danielle Smith and the UCP caucus.

"More than 2.3 million Canadians have served in uniform since the beginning of Confederation and more than 120,000 men and women have made the ultimate sacrifice," he said.

"Today, we remember all those who served our nation, our flag and our ideals, our immutable concepts of freedom, liberty, justice and in too many cases, simply humanity."

With Nov. 11 set aside to honour of all who served in the military, another date is also recognized for a group of Canadian service members.

Desjardins says the sacrifice of Canada's many Indigenous veterans was recognized on Nov. 8.

Approximately 12,000 Indigenous service members were involved in the First and Second World War, as well as the Korean War, he says.

"We take a moment to remember all the sacrifices and contributions of Indigenous peoples in Canada's military and peacekeeping efforts," he said.

PURPLE POPPY

While many Canadians are familiar with the symbol of the poppy, worn over the heart as way people to honour those who served, a purple version has been introduced.

That poppy is to signify the lives of all the animals that died during military service.

"Horses and camels were used for transportation. Dogs included Doberman Pinschers and German Shepherds for their acute sniffing talent who could locate dangerous items or areas," said Rev. Rosemary Bishop at the service.

"Pigeons were also used to send information to others."

Bishop says many animals are also doing what they can to help veterans today.

"We understand the importance and comfort a pet brings, especially those suffering from PTSD."

Armed forces members, their families and members of the public gathered at Calgary's Hangar Flight Museum for a Remembrance Day service on Nov. 11, 2022.

At 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918, the First World War came to an end.

More than 616,000 Canadians served in that conflict and approximately 172,000 were wounded and 66,000 died.