CALGARY
    • Calgarians to weigh in on rezoning during largest hearing in city history

    The largest public hearing in the city’s history is set to get underway Monday morning.

    Focusing on a controversial rezoning strategy, the meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. and is expected run all week long.

    Mayor Jyoti Gondek even told CTV Morning Live last week that council could work into the weekend, if needed.

    If passed, Calgary's zoning bylaws would change to allow denser housing like row homes and duplexes to be built almost anywhere in the city.

    Around 700 people are slated to speak during the hearing, with each being given five minutes to make their point.

    Even with councillors pulling 12-hour days, there is a chance the hearing could extend into next week.

    Council is also considering more than 5,500 written submissions, which amounts to about 13,000 pages of feedback.

