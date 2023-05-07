Calgarians walk to raise money for kids to talk about mental health

People in Calgary gathered near Eau Claire Sunday to walk so kids can talk about their mental health.

The five-kilometre walk started at Peace Park. The money raised by participants helps give young people a place to go when they need to talk.

Kids Help Phone supports youth in Canada about 10,000 times every day. The free, confidential, mental health support service is always open, offering a non-judgemental space get support through phone, text and online resources.

Aaron Sanderson, Kid's Help Phone CDO said, "(There are) 8.2 million young people in Canada and we know one in two are struggling with their mental health alone.

"Since the start of the pandemic, we've supported youth nearly 15 million times to date," Sanderson added.

More than $300,000 was raised in Calgary Sunday.

The event was one of 17 across the country hosting walks to support youth mental health.