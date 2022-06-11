Calgarians young and old celebrate World Pickleball Day
Calgarians from three years old all the way up to 87 picked up a racket Saturday in honour of World Pickleball Day.
The free event at North Glenmore Park and Brentwood pickleball courts saw more than 200 players alongside 40 volunteers in what’s considered to be the fastest growing sport in North America.
Nita Nestman was among several people who had never tried the game before, but after playing just 15 minutes, she says she’s hooked.
“It’s World Pickleball Day so I thought I'm gonna give it a try, I wanted to get some exercise, it’s beautiful with the sunshine, and it's quite a bit of fun,” she said.
“You have to have some physical fitness., but it's a good group and you can enjoy yourself as well as being fit.”
This year’s theme for World Pickleball Day is ‘Family Play,’ which encourages families to learn the sport and introduce the rules to new players.
Membership at the Calgary Pickleball Club has grown over 100 per cent in the past year from 800 members in May 2021 to 1,800 members last month.
“It’s so exciting to see new players especially at the beginning of the summer,” said Helen Puls, the lead coordinator for the Calgary Pickleball Club at North Glenmore Park.
“Some of these players don’t have a lot of confidence in playing the game at first, but they learn from experienced players. And then by the fall, they're very good at playing and they get really comfortable.”
In Canada, a 2021 survey estimates nearly a million households now play pickleball, which is a 60 per cent increase in just two years.
Don Upton is 87 years old, but as one of the most experienced players, he says he loves playing the game with his wife Jane and meeting new friends.
“It’s just nice with all the laughing and giggling going on out here,” he said.
“But it’s the activity too, it keeps me doing things.”
Others like Jodie Wade have also been playing for a few years, but now she’s introducing the game to her three-year-old boys Patrick and Callum.
“Pickleball has a reputation as being a little bit of an older person sport, but I love it and had lots of fun playing so I definitely want to bring my boys up with rackets and this is a great place to start.”
The Calgary Pickleball Club is accepting new members and has developmental clinics taking place later in June.
For more information, Calgarians can go to the Calgary Pickleball Club website.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Parliament Hill closed for investigation into 'possible threat'
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Parliament Hill closed for investigation into 'possible threat'
Parliament Hill in Ottawa has been evacuated as police investigate a 'possible threat' in the Parliamentary Precinct. Ottawa police have closed streets in the area.
Pain at the gynecologist's office doesn't have to be routine. Why experts say that matters
While some discomfort is expected when visiting the gynecologist, experts say more education is needed for doctors and patients to better understand physical exams should not cause severe pelvic pain that can traumatize women and alienate them from care.
Motorists left stranded on the road as soaring gas prices run tanks on empty
Soaring gas prices are leaving some motorists stranded mid-drive, as many are unable to afford a full tank of gas.
Northern Sask. community evacuates all residents in response to approaching fire
The only road in and out of Stanley Mission was closed on Thursday evening as the wildfire threatening the community shifted unexpectedly.
1 dead, 2 injured after explosion, fire at Vancouver SRO hotel
Police and firefighters are investigating after an explosion and fire at a single-room occupancy hotel near the intersection of Hastings and Main streets in Vancouver Saturday morning.
'Enough is enough' say thousands demanding new U.S. gun measures
Thousands of people rallied on the National Mall and across the United States on Saturday in a renewed push for gun control measures after recent deadly mass shootings from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York, that activists say should compel Congress to act.
Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war
Ukrainian and British officials warned Saturday that Russian forces are relying on weapons able to cause mass casualties as they try to make headway in capturing eastern Ukraine and fierce, prolonged fighting depletes resources on both sides.
Plastic pollution now combining with tar to form ocean-threatening 'plastitar'
Scientists have identified a new type of coastal pollution composed mainly of tar and plastic, material so unique in its combination that researchers are suggesting it receive its own name: 'plastitar.'
War, guilt and last kisses: A deceptive, uneasy calm in Kyiv
In Kyiv's bitter summer of 2022, where the sun shines but sadness and grim determination reign and where the peace is deceptive because it's shorn of peace of mind, the capital has found itself in the somewhat uncomfortable position of becoming largely a bystander in a war that continues to rage.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Parliament Hill closed for investigation into 'possible threat'
Parliament Hill in Ottawa has been evacuated as police investigate a 'possible threat' in the Parliamentary Precinct. Ottawa police have closed streets in the area.
-
Elks, Lions to feature new quarterbacks in CFL opener
Both teams will feature new starting quarterbacks when the B.C. Lions and Edmonton Elks open the CFL season Saturday night in Vancouver.
-
British vehicles take over Victoria Park for car show
The annual All British Motoring Meeting took over the Victoria Park pavilion Saturday.
Vancouver
-
1 dead, 2 injured after explosion, fire at Vancouver SRO hotel
Police and firefighters are investigating after an explosion and fire at a single-room occupancy hotel near the intersection of Hastings and Main streets in Vancouver Saturday morning.
-
19-year-old Burnaby shooting victim not co-operating with investigators, RCMP say
Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a shooting that injured a 19-year-old man in the city Friday night.
-
B.C. Liberals gather in Okanagan, consider name change, look toward 2024 election
Members of British Columbia's Liberal party are set to gather at a convention in Penticton this weekend to welcome new leader Kevin Falcon and map strategy ahead of the next election, possibly under a new party name.
Atlantic
-
Officials say congested radio system worked as designed during N.S. mass shooting
The radio communications system used by the RCMP during Nova Scotia's mass shooting worked as it was designed to -- even if officers struggled to get messages through because of network congestion, officials told an inquiry Thursday.
-
Police investigating suspicious death in Dartmouth
Halifax police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Dartmouth.
-
N.S. man removes push bar from decommissioned police car after RCMP receive complaint
A Nova Scotia man has removed equipment, including a push bar, from his decommissioned police vehicle after the RCMP received a complaint about the car.
Vancouver Island
-
Unionized municipal workers in Tofino authorize strike
Members of Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 118 voted in favour of striking on Thursday, according to the union, but that doesn't mean a work stoppage is imminent.
-
Series of plans gone wrong inspires 'Sgt. Pepper's Catio' in Sidney, B.C.
Before you can appreciate how meaningful it is for Brynne to have "Sgt. Pepper's Catio" attached to her home, you should know she's a prolific planner.
-
B.C. Liberals gather in Okanagan, consider name change, look toward 2024 election
Members of British Columbia's Liberal party are set to gather at a convention in Penticton this weekend to welcome new leader Kevin Falcon and map strategy ahead of the next election, possibly under a new party name.
Toronto
-
Ontario mask mandates for public transit, health-care settings expire today
Provincial mask mandates for public transit and health-care settings in Ontario expire today.
-
Two people dead in two-vehicle crash in York Region
Police say they are looking for witnesses after two people died in a two-vehicle crash in York Region Saturday morning.
-
These Toronto roadways and transit lines will be closed this weekend
Drivers and transit riders in Toronto should be aware of some major closures happening across the city this weekend.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area library holds firm on drag queen storytime event after 'disparaging' remarks
A Montreal-area library is holding firm to its decision to host a storytime event with local drag queen Barbada de Barbades, even after receiving criticism on social media.
-
Cab fares in Quebec will rise by over 17 per cent cent in September
The Commission des Transports du Quebec announced Friday that taxi fares will increase in September of this year.
-
Montreal's iconic Dollar Cinema closing doors for good
After 18 years of giving Montreal-area movie lovers wanting a cheap option to take in a flick, Dollar Cinema is closing for good.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Parliament Hill closed for investigation into 'possible threat'
Parliament Hill in Ottawa has been evacuated as police investigate a 'possible threat' in the Parliamentary Precinct. Ottawa police have closed streets in the area.
-
Here's where masks are still mandatory in Ottawa
Masks are no longer required on OC Transpo and in most indoor settings in Ottawa. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at where masks are still mandatory in Ottawa.
-
Three-vehicle crash in western Quebec caused by sleepy driver, police claim
Police in western Quebec say a driver who is alleged to have fallen asleep at the wheel early Saturday morning triggered a three-vehicle crash near L’Ange-Gardien.
Kitchener
-
Ontario mask mandates for public transit, health-care settings expire today
Provincial mask mandates for public transit and health-care settings in Ontario expire today.
-
Child upgraded to 'serious condition' after fall from apartment window
A child remains in hospital in serious condition after falling from the window of an apartment building, according to police.
-
Ontario gas prices expected to set new record this weekend
Gas prices are once again on the cusp of hitting a new all-time high in Ontario, with the current record of 214.9 cents per litre expected to be eclipsed this weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police lay dozens of charges in catalytic converter theft investigation
Nine people have been charged following a Saskatoon police investigation into catalytic converter thefts.
-
-
Moe returns from trip abroad to defend province's education funding
Premier Scott Moe returned to Saskatoon Friday from a two-day trip trip filled with more than 40 meetings in New York and Washington D.C., and he was defending his government’s level of funding to education in the province.
Northern Ontario
-
Rayside-Balfour Heritage Days festival is back in Greater Sudbury
The annual three-day Rayside-Balfour Heritage Days festival has resumed in-person events after two years due to COVID-19.
-
Pain at the gynecologist's office doesn't have to be routine. Why experts say that matters
While some discomfort is expected when visiting the gynecologist, experts say more education is needed for doctors and patients to better understand physical exams should not cause severe pelvic pain that can traumatize women and alienate them from care.
-
Sault police investigation continues in 'The P Patch'
Sault police have one person in custody as officers continue to investigate an 'isolated incident' in the city's 'P Patch' area, a staff sergeant told CTV News in a phone interview Saturday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Two Manitoba First Nations search former residential school sites, find anomalies
Chiefs from two First Nations in Manitoba say their communities are still looking for answers after finding possible graves using ground-penetrating radar at the sites of former residential schools that were run by the Roman Catholic Church.
-
Altona is holding its first pride parade today
Altona is having it’s first-ever pride march this weekend.
-
Agency says criticism over price of Winnipeg merch is fair
The agency involved in the merchandise for Winnipeg’s new branding said the criticism over the price point is fair.
Regina
-
What Rider fans should know for game day
The Roughriders are set to play their home opener on Saturday at 5 p.m. against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Beginning at 2 p.m., traffic will be affected on several streets.
-
Northern Sask. community evacuates all residents in response to approaching fire
The only road in and out of Stanley Mission was closed on Thursday evening as the wildfire threatening the community shifted unexpectedly.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Parliament Hill closed for investigation into 'possible threat'
Parliament Hill in Ottawa has been evacuated as police investigate a 'possible threat' in the Parliamentary Precinct. Ottawa police have closed streets in the area.