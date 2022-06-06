Calgary airport moves cellphone parking lot further from terminal

The waiting area for picking up passengers at YYC Calgary International Airport has moved to a larger lot.

The Calgary Airport Authority announced Monday morning that the waiting area had relocated from an area bordering Airport Road N.E. to a new lot further north, near Park & Jet.

Signs have been placed directing drivers to the new lot.

Airport officials say the move was done to "accommodate future growth" but has not specified what changes are afoot. CTV News has reached out to the Calgary Airport Authority requesting additional details.

Construction along Airport Road has resulted in speed limit reductions in the area and traffic delays are expected.