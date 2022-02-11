Calgary airport workers feel disrespected, union close to calling a strike

Contract negotiations between the union representing WestJet's ground crew and baggage staff at the Calgary International Airport have reached a boiling point with their employer, Airport Terminal Services (ATS).

The two parties have been negotiating since last year but they haven’t been able to reach any agreement yet.

Kevin Timms, a representative of the union together with the international association of machinists and aerospace workers stated that the ATS has provided employees with “substandard” offer.

That was turned down and employees have since voted in favour of a strike, Timms said.

The ATS has asked the union to come to the table and the negotiation is ongoing but Timms says if the agreement can’t be met, they will provide the ATS with the mandatory 72 hours’ notice prior to the strike.

He says the workers are the ones that help airplanes get off the ground, but they cannot work under the current conditions.

In an emailed statement, the YYC Airport Authority says discussions are still underway.

“Safe and efficient operations that allow our guests to have a smooth journey is our number one priority at YYC Calgary International Airport. We understand discussions are still underway and we are hopeful that the parties involved can reach an agreement as soon as possible. We are in close contact with our airline partners and ATS to monitor the situation so we can keep travellers updated on any potential impacts.”

WestJet also says it is aware of the ongoing negotiations with their service partner in Calgary, ATS and the union that represents them.

It has also been informed that the parties are in continued discussion and committed to negotiating towards an agreement.