Calgary apartment stabbing leaves security guard with serious injuries

A woman is facing several charges following a stabbing attack inside a downtown Calgary apartment building that left a security guard with serious injuries.

At just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 14, a security guard witnessed a woman inside an apartment building in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue S.E.

Police said in a news release that the guard didn't recognize her as a resident and followed her to an upper floor, observing her from a distance.

Once there, the guard found the woman trying to open several apartment doors, which were locked. When the woman found an unlocked door, she went inside.

"A resident was asleep at the time and woke to finding the woman standing in his kitchen holding a knife. The woman left the apartment shortly after, with the knife," police said in a statement.

The security guard continued to follow the woman from a safe distance but suddenly caught up with her in one of the building's stairwells.

Police say the woman then attacked the security guard, stabbing him multiple times in the head, before he managed to get control of the knife.

The woman fled the scene and another resident called 911.

The security guard was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The suspect was arrested on Dec. 1 in downtown Calgary.

Geanine Kelly Seaton, 30, is charged with assault with a weapon, break-and-enter and two counts of breach of probation.

Police say she was bound by a probation order at the time of the stabbing and was also arrested on two outstanding warrants for theft and breach of probation.

She remains in custody and is expected in court on Dec. 7.