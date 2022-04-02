Calgary autism society celebrates in-person and virtually for World Autism Awareness Day

Several non-profit organizations got together on Saturday to hold a special celebration to bolster the community of Calgarians who live with autism.

The Autism Aspergers Friendship Society (AAFS) and Autism Calgary came together to hold YYC World Autism Awareness Day, an event that has run in the city for the past eight years.

Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Calgary Stampede Youth Campus, several in-person and virtual activities will be ready for participants to enjoy.

"There will be autism and other disability community vendors and displays, art activities, live entertainment, games, contests and so much more!" the group said in a release.

Attendees are encouraged to wear gold clothing or accessories to represent their support and acceptance of the unique gifts and individuality those living with autism possess.

Premier Jason Kenney released a statement about World Autism Awareness Day, saying the event is an "opportunity to recognize the resilience and contributions of individuals with autism."

"Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a common condition that typically starts during childhood and continues into adulthood. About one in 66 children and youth are diagnosed on the autism spectrum in Canada. This developmental disorder affects people worldwide," he wrote in the statement.

"People with ASD have much to contribute to our communities. With early diagnosis, treatment and support from families, friends and their network of caregivers, they can lead engaged and independent lives full of opportunities, including going to school and working."

Kenney encourages all Albertans accept, understand and include people living with autism.

Further information about the event as well as supports for Calgarians with autism can be found online.



