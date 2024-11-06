CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary bar celebrating Christmas with festive cocktails and décor

    Ricardo’s Hideaway is inviting Calgarians to Sippin’ Santa: an over-the-top holiday pop-up serving Christmas-themed tiki cocktails in a festively-decorated bar. (Supplied) Ricardo’s Hideaway is inviting Calgarians to Sippin’ Santa: an over-the-top holiday pop-up serving Christmas-themed tiki cocktails in a festively-decorated bar. (Supplied)
    A Calgary bar will once again be spreading the Christmas spirit with holiday-inspired drinks this December.

    Ricardo’s Hideaway, located just off 17 Avenue S.W., will be decking the halls with festive decor and serving up specialty cocktails from Nov. 18 until Dec. 31.

    The rum bar's Christmas-themed cocktails include the Jingle Bird and Merry Spritzmas, which have both been served at holiday pop-ups in the past.

    New this year there will be additions like the Sugar Plum Mai Tai and A Snowball's Chance in Hilo – a large cocktail made to share.

    If you love the bar's festive holiday glassware, it is available to purchase.

    Ricardo’s Hideaway will also host an Ugly Christmas Sweater Party on Dec. 10.

    For more information on the venue you can visit ricardoshideaway.ca.  

