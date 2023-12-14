Calgary bar owner Grant Cichacki facing 6 more sexual assault charges

A Calgary bar owner accused of sexually assaulting an employee is now facing more charges after six additional victims came forward.

Police announced in October that 42-year-old Grant Lee Cichacki had been charged with the sexual assault of an employee, explaining the victim had attended a social function with Cichacki, her manager, downtown on Dec. 27, 2022, before the assault took place.

Police said the victim was transported to a downtown residence where she reportedly lost consciousness and was subjected to unwanted, non-consensual sexual acts.

On Thursday, police said since October, more victims have come forward to report similar experiences.

Cichacki is now facing an additional six counts of sexual assault.

Police say the incidents happened between 2006 and 2019, and all involved coworkers, employees and acquaintances.

Corporate registry documents show Cichacki is a co-owner of Watchman's Pub, located in the 1100 block of 17 Avenue S.W., as well as both Fiddler's Courtyard and Nixx Neighbourhood Pub on Edmonton Trail.

"I want to thank the victims who came forward with information," said Staff Sgt. Tom Hanson on Friday.

"Because of them, we were able to further investigate this file. Anyone who believes they are the victim of sexual assault is encouraged report it to police, even if years have passed since the incident."

Anyone with information about any of these incidents or any similar incidents is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.