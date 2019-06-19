The 1000th baby was born at the Arbour Birth Center on Tuesday and officials say there has been an increase in their services since the expansion of Alberta’s midwifery program.

Baby Silas was born at 6:15 a.m. to parents Cecilia and David Wan.

The centre was established in 1994 and provides a safe place for birthing families who want a non-medical delivery.

