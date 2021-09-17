Calgary board angry with UCP government over COVID-19 in schools

CALGARY -

In a letter written to Alberta's education and health ministers, one Calgary school board says it is "frustrated" by the lack of direction being given to them amid the rising cases of COVID-19's fourth wave.

The Calgary Board of Education (CBE) says it is struggling with hundreds of positive cases, which have all been self-reported by students and parents at its schools ever since it commenced with its optimistic plan for in-person learning back in August.

Now, in a letter released by the Alberta NDP, they say the government has failed them.

"We are frustrated by the lack of coherent provincial guidance being provided to our families and students," says the letter, authored by CBE chair Marilyn Dennis.

"Families have received mixed messages about the real and substantial risk that COVID-19 presents to our communities and school jurisdictions are left to fill the public health gap left by the government."

Earlier this year, the government announced it would not be conducting any contact tracing or notification in schools when positive cases are found and Dennis contends that was a bad move.

"Families have been clear that they want more. We understand that Alberta Health Services (AHS) has information of confirmed student COVID-19 cases and the schools linked to cases. This information, including dates of possible exposure, should be shared with school authorities."

This is a developing story…