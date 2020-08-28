CALGARY -- The Calgary Board of Education (CBE) has released guidelines for student mask use as the first week of classes quickly approaches.

Calgary’s public system will begin in-person learning on Sept. 1 with mask-use mandates in place for all students in kindergarten through Grade 12 but there are several exceptions to the rules.

The school board's policy does not require that students in kindergarten to Grade 3 wear a mask inside classrooms when they are working within their cohort group. Students in higher grades won’t have to wear a mask when sitting down with others, so long as they are physically distanced.

The CBE lists the following situations where masks are not required:

When the learning of students with special needs would be negatively affected by a face mask * During recess, indoor and outdoor physical activity, and while eating or drinking

When students have pre-existing health conditions or exemptions identified by AHS

The CBE says teachers will also build in time during the day for mask breaks where precautionary measures like physical distancing and hand hygiene are in place.

"Attending school and working during a pandemic is new to all of us," said CBE Chief Superintendent of Schools Christopher Usih. "We ask for your patience and understanding as our schools implement new health measures and different ways of learning in school and at home. We will all need to work together to make this school year a success."

The Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) has also mandated masks for all students in Kindergarten to Grade 12.

However, the CCSD says that masks be worn whenever a physical distance of two metres can’t be maintained. Catholic students will be allowed to remove masks during recess or physical activity, while eating or drinking, and for kids with special needs or other pre-existing conditions.