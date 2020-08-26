CALGARY -- The Calgary Board of Education says more than 21,000 of its students enrolled in the hub online learning option prior to Monday's deadline.

The school board says the number represents approximately 16 per cent of its total students.

Online enrolment numbers may decrease over the coming days as parents and guardians have the option to move their children into in-class learning prior to the start of school on Sept. 1.

The CBE says families who selected the hub learning option will receive a confirmation email on Friday outlining the next steps.

Students enrolled in online learning may opt of the hub by declaring their decision ahead of Jan. 8, 2021 and return to the classroom for Feb. 1, 2021.

The Calgary Catholic School District continues to finalize its enrolment numbers but confirms more than 5,000 students have enrolled in online learning.

Online enrolment in Calgary's public schools is far less than in Edmonton. Earlier this week, the Edmonton Public School Board announced nearly a third of its students had enrolled in online learning.