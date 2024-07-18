Calgary breaks ground on new $50M Sunnyside Flood Barrier

The City of Calgary has broken ground on a permanent flood barrier in Sunnyside in a continued effort to help mitigate any future flood activity.

The new barrier is designed to protect lives, homes and businesses in the flood-prone communities of Sunnyside and Hillhurst.

"The Sunnyside Flood Barrier is an excellent example of how we can address urgent infrastructure needs while enhancing public spaces," said Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

"This barrier will provide much-needed flood protection and contribute to the long-term resilience, functionality and beauty of our city for generations to come."

The project will cost an estimated $50 million.

The city says not only will the barrier prevent flooding, it also presents an opportunity to enhance the area.

"The design and construction of the flood barrier have been carefully planned to build upon improvements made to the area over the past decade, continuing the efforts to enhance the spaces for the public and safety of the communities," the city said in a Thursday news release.

The barrier will feature a combination of permanent flood walls and sheet walls, as well as temporary deployable systems (i.e., sandbags and water filled tubes) and demountable flood walls.

It will run along the north side of the Bow River from 14 Street N.W. to the west side of the Field of Crosses.

Part of the project will include pathway enhancements, including defined lanes for cyclists and pedestrians, as well as widening of the pathway where possible.

New seating areas are also planned.

Area councillor Terry Wong says he's thrilled to see work on the barrier begin.

"This project will be providing improvements along the Bow River Pathway for all Calgarians to enjoy, while ensuring the protection of our beloved Sunnyside community," he said.

For more information about the Sunnyside Flood Barrier Project, you can visit the City of Calgary's website.