CALGARY -- A Calgary business has been charged for price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move follows a probe launched in April by the Service Alberta consumer investigations unit (CIU) after receiving an anonymous tip.

An investigator went to CCA Logistics Ltd. (Newsway) on April 1, where they say they found several pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) for sale at grossly inflated prices.

Examples included:

3M masks - $120 (400 per cent markup)

Hand sanitizer - $39 (200 per cent markup)

Vitamin C (two-pack) - $30 (100 per cent markup)

Hand soap - $10 (300 per cent markup)

Lysol spray - $25 (250 per cent markup)

An interim director's order was issued on April 15, ordering the business to stop charging exorbitant prices, which officials said was ignored.

“We have been very clear that taking advantage of Albertans is unacceptable and reprehensible, especially during a public health emergency," said Service Alberta Minister Nate Glubish.

"As customers, Albertans should be able to shop with confidence, without needing to worry about businesses engaging in acts of piracy. Unnecessarily hiking prices by 200 and 400 per cent is disgusting behaviour that will be punished 100 per cent of the time."

The business owner is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Calgary on Aug. 19.

As of May 8, CIU has received 458 complaints about price gouging related to COVID-19 at businesses across Alberta and 351 have been forwarded for further inspection or investigation.

Price gouging has been alleged across the province on the following consumer products:

Hand sanitizer

Lysol/Clorox Wipes

Toilet paper

Face masks (including some N95s)

Disposable gloves

Soup

Flour

Milk

Baby formula

Shredded cheese

Ground beef

If found guilty, a company could face fines up to $300,000.