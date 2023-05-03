Calgary businesses, residents prepare to celebrate King Charles III’s coronation

Some Calgary businesses and event centres are gearing up for King Charles III’s coronation this weekend.

British Pantry has some limited-time coronation memorabilia, including tea cups, tea towels, tote bags and plates.

“Some of the items have already sold out,” said Johanne Sherwood, assistant manager at the store.

“It’s been a really good atmosphere these last few days. People are beginning to get really excited about Saturday.”

Decorations and certain food items are also flying off the shelves as customers prepare to host their own coronation day festivities.

“Traditionally, obviously when we have a tea party or celebration like that, it’s scones, jam, clotted cream, so lots of people (are) coming in to buy that,” Sherwood said.

HERITAGE PARK PREPARES

Meanwhile, preparations are underway at Heritage Park for a tea fit for a king.

Dozens of people will mark the occasion at the sold-out Founders Lounge event on Saturday.

“Marking points of history is an important part of Heritage Park, well because history is not just about the past, history is about today. And this is a very important point of history that we’re going to go through now,” said Dominic Terry, strategic communications manager at Heritage Park.

For many, this will be their first time witnessing the coronation of a British monarch.

It will also be the first time the event is live-streamed.

The Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross and The Sovereign’s Orb have important symbolic roles within the #Coronation ceremony. Watch our film to find out their significance. https://t.co/GEImDG7s3c pic.twitter.com/JWWbHQfpbp — Royal Collection Trust (@RCT) May 3, 2023

However, not all Calgarians plan to celebrate.

“I’m not against monarchy, but it’s all dated, I think,” Laura Pearce said.

Stephanie Mitschke agrees, adding, “King Charles is not as interesting now. Feels kind of old and stuffy.”

NEXT CHAPTER

Josh Traptow, the Alberta spokesperson for the Monarchist League of Canada, says he looks forward to what this next chapter in the royal family brings.

“I would hope that we would continue to have a strong connection with King Charles, given the close connection that Calgary had to his mother,” he said.

“I think that (the monarchy is) an important part of Canada’s history, of the world’s history. We’ve seen a monarch like Queen Elizabeth sit on the throne for as long as she did and you know, long live the king.”

CTV News will have live coverage of the coronation on Saturday staring at 2 a.m. MT.